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Tim Cook says he is ‘over the moon’ as Apple eyes massive growth in India

Cook's remarks came to a question about his outlook on the Indian market and the overall opportunity it offers.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 05:41 IST
India NewsTechnology NewsTim CookApple

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