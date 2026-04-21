Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after 15-year run: A look at his journey with tech giant

This change will take effect from September 1 2026. John Ternus, currently Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as chief executive.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 07:58 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTim CookApplecompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us