<p>Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said Monday that he would step down after nearly 15 years running an operation that rode the wild popularity of the iPhone to become one of the most influential and valuable companies in the world.</p><p>Cook, 65, will move into a new role as Apple’s executive chair in September. On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> named insider John Ternus (50) as its next CEO. At the same age when Tim Cook took over CEO duties from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Ternus marks his promotion to the role. </p><p>Ternus joined the company in 2001 and is credited for helping to bring about now-ubiquitous products such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iphone">iPads</a> and AirPods. He has reportedly played a key role in reigniting sales of products such as Apple's Mac computers, which have gained market share in recent years.</p><p>Now, Apple would see the long-time hardware chief to steer the company after Tim Cook as the iPhone maker gears up for an industry change spurred by artificial intelligence.</p>.After facing flak, Apple, Google begin to take down AI Nudify apps from their platforms.<p>"The promotion of Mr. Ternus indicates the company will focus on new hardware devices such as folding phones, glasses, VR devices and AI pins," said Gil Luria, managing director of D.A. Davidson & Co.</p><p>Notably, Cook is set to become the company's executive chairman, Apple said in a statement. He is also believed to continue to engage with policymakers. </p>