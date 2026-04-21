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Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, insider John Ternus to take over

Cook is set to become the company's executive chairman, Apple said in a statement.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 00:24 IST
World newsBusiness NewsTechnologyTim CookApple

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