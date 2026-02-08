<p>New Delhi: Leading watch maker Titan Company expects sales of luxury Swiss watches to rise sharply in India following the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which has further lowered import duties on such products, said a top company official.</p><p>The Tata group firm, which operates Helios and Helios Luxe formats, said Swiss brands will become more competitive in the domestic market as they pass on duty benefits to consumers.</p><p>Its Swiss segment has been growing substantially and is in talks with more brands for its chain of Helios and Helios Luxe, Titan Watches Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Rahul Shukla told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>"Swiss watches will play a larger role, and the premium segment will drive the next phase of growth," he said.</p>.Rising commodity costs to drive price hike in coming weeks: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO.<p>Duties on Swiss watches have already come down from about 22 per cent to 15 per cent under the India-EFTA FTA, which came into force on October 1, 2025. Switzerland is part of the four-nation European bloc EFTA. The India-EU FTA is expected to further reduce duties.</p><p>"This is the second phase of the agreement. Swiss watch duties have already come down from about 22 per cent to around 15 per cent. I expect more action in the Indian watch market, particularly from Swiss brands," he said.</p><p>The company is also bullish on its overall watch business, targeting USD 1 billion in sales next year and aiming to double that figure by FY30, banking on premiumisation, rising demand, and a stronger play in luxury formats.</p><p>"We have set a target of reaching a one-billion-dollar business next year. We are looking at doubling that to a two-billion-dollar business by FY30. We are confident about the growth trajectory and the opportunity in the Indian market," said Shukla.</p><p>He added that the Swiss watch segment has been growing substantially and is expected to heat up further, including from domestic players and private equity-funded companies that see watches as a high-growth category.</p><p>Titan has tied up with four to five Swiss brands for its Helios and Helios Luxe formats, with more partnerships in the pipeline.</p><p>He noted that independent Swiss brands are also showing interest in entering the Indian market, often through partnerships with Titan, while established players are expanding boutiques and multi-brand footprints.</p><p>According to Shukla, established Swiss makers may pass on benefits to consumers and become more competitive in India's fast-growing premium and luxury watch market, which generally starts at prices of Rs 50,000 and above.</p><p>"We co-invest with partners to build brand equity. We already work with several brands and will launch a few more within this financial year," he said.</p><p>Shukla said such "story-led" Swiss brands are finding traction in India, and their contribution to Titan's watch business will certainly increase.</p><p>"Swiss watches largely play out through our Helios chain. Watches priced above Rs 50,000 now contribute more than half of the business in that chain," he said.</p><p>In FY'25, Titan's 'Watch & Wearable' segment had reported a revenue of Rs 4,576 crore, with a growth of over 17 per cent, which, the company said, was a "defining year".</p><p>When asked about the third quarter, Shukla said Titan is yet to declare its results but at an aggregate level, demand in Q3 seems quite robust.</p><p>"It has been a strong run and the overall trajectory continues to move upward. We are quite ambitious about our plans, which reflect our recent performance, especially in the premium segment," he said.</p><p>Moreover, Titan has announced Gukesh D, the youngest world chess champion in history as Titan of the Year 2026. It has launched limited edition timepiece honouring him.</p><p>"' Titan of the Year' is a tangible extension of this legacy, celebrating individual excellence and collective national pride. With this platform, our vision is to create a permanent horological gallery, that chronicles Indian brilliance through time. We recognise individuals whose contributions extend beyond the horizon, strengthening the country's presence on the world stage," said Shukla.</p><p>With extraordinary achievements and an inspiring journey in the world of chess, Gukesh was the natural choice for this honour, he added.</p>