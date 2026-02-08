Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Titan sets $2 billion overall watch sales target by FY30

The Tata group firm, which operates Helios and Helios Luxe formats, said Swiss brands will become more competitive in the domestic market as they pass on duty benefits to consumers.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 09:03 IST
Business NewsTradeEuropean UnioncompaniesTitan

Follow us on :

Follow Us