Top deck shuffle sparks big moves —New leadership, fresh venture announced in this Infra firm

<p>In a swift boardroom shake-up, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited has rolled out a series of key decisions that signal a strategic reset for the company’s future growth trajectory.</p><p>The company has appointed Shubham Vaidya as its new Managing Director for a three-year term, marking a generational shift in leadership. Alongside this, Ramakant Asopa has been named Chief Financial Officer, bringing over a decade of experience in finance, taxation, and corporate compliance. These appointments reflect a clear push to strengthen governance and financial discipline at the top level.</p><p>But the biggest surprise lies beyond leadership changes. The board has also approved the formation of a new entity focused on furniture manufacturing and interior solutions. The proposed venture will see a majority stake held by the company, indicating a strong commitment to diversification and expansion into lifestyle and infrastructure-adjacent sectors.</p><p>With fresh leadership and a new business vertical in motion, the developments hint at a broader transformation strategy, one that could redefine the company’s market positioning in the coming years.</p>