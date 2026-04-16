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TotalEnergies says strong trading will boost Q1 earnings despite output hit from war

British rivals BP and Shell have said the oil price volatility caused by the war significantly boosted their trading profits.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
PetrolPetrol and Diesel

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