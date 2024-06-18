Toyota shareholders re-elect chairman despite governance concerns

Toyota City, Japan: Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and nine other members of the automaker's board were re-elected at an annual general meeting on Tuesday, with shareholders shrugging off concerns about governance and certification test scandals.

Two leading proxy advisers had recommended against Toyoda's re-election. But his re-appointment was widely expected given shareholdings in the automaker owned by other Toyota group firms, record business results and his popularity among Japanese retail investors.

That said, any big drop-in shareholder support for Toyoda - a figure which will be released on Wednesday - will not only be embarrassing but could spur further action on governance reforms. Analysts have cited an acceleration of efforts to unwind cross-shareholdings as one possible outcome.

Toyoda's approval rating fell to 85 per cent last year from 96 per cent in 2022. Since then, the world's biggest automaker has been bedeviled by a spate of safety and other certification testing violations at group firms including small car maker Daihatsu as well as at its parent company.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had taken issue with the way the automaker has dealt with problems.

New York City's public employee pension funds, for example, agreed with that stance and voted against Toyoda.