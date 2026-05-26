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Toyota signs agreement to invest Rs 1,200 crore on BizIntel Hub

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister assured full support to the company and said he was delighted to learn that this would be the first facility of its kind in the world.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 20:35 IST
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