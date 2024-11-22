Trump must 'push harder' against Russia and China hacks, says Microsoft

<p>Microsoft on Friday urged US President-elect Donald Trump to push harder against Russia and China hacks, news agency <em>Reuters</em> reported citing the <em>Financial Times.</em></p><p>This comes weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/microsoft-ceo-satya-nadella-took-a-55-mn-salary-cut-heres-why-3258563">reported</a> taking a $5.5 million pay cut in his salary.</p><p>His cash incentive for the fiscal year 2024 was $5.2 million, though he was originally slated to get $10.7 million.</p>.Trump picks Pam Bondi for US Attorney General after Gaetz withdraws.<p>Nadella saw a 63 per cent hike in his salary for the financial year 2024. In the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Microsoft revealed that Nadella's total compensation for the year ending June 30, amounted to around $79.1 million (around Rs 665 crore).</p><p>The increase was mostly due to stock awards, and as per the filing, the awards went up to $71 million from $39 million the last year. Nadella however, requested a reduction in cash compensation.</p><p>Nadella requested the pay cut this year due to multiple security breaches, including the July Microsoft outage that affected systems worldwide.</p><p>In January this year, Microsoft also confirmed that Russian intelligence had accessed the emails of some of its top executives.</p><p><em>(With DH Web Desk inputs)</em></p>