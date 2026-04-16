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TSMC quarterly profit leaps 58% to record, beats expectations

Results mark eighth straight quarter of double-digit growth. Shares hit record ​high ahead of the results
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
ChipTSMC

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