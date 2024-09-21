Tupperware debt spat disrupts pay for door-to-door workers

“Until the hearing next week, we will plan to live without making any payments,” company attorney Spencer A. Winters told Shannon.

The lenders fighting Tupperware are owed more than $460 million, giving them a majority of the company’s long-term debt.

They claimed there is no chance any buyer will want to take on Tupperware, which has spent at least the last 17 months trying to find a suitor.

Should Shannon agree to either dismiss the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, or convert it to a liquidation proceeding, the lenders would be able to get control of Tupperware much faster and without spending as much on legal fees.

The company filed bankruptcy earlier this week after years of financial trouble.

Downfall

Tupperware founder Earl Tupper introduced its plastic products to the public in 1946, and subsequently patented their flexible airtight seal. Tupperware’s goods later flooded into American homes, largely through independent sales parties, helping the company dominate the market for decades.

The company’s iconic products faced weakening demand as competition heated up and Tupperware failed to keep up with the changing pace of retail.

The Covid pandemic briefly juiced sales, but the increase in people eating at home and buying Tupperware products didn’t last long.

By 2022, Tupperware still largely relied on direct sales by an army of 465,000 amateur vendors and 5,450 employees. But shoppers were increasingly buying similar — and often cheaper — products online. They were going directly to Amazon or Walmart, and those who wanted to avoid buying more plastic goods could find similar containers made from more environmentally friendly packaging.

The case is Tupperware Brands Corp., 24-12156 US Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.