TVS SCS enters into a joint venture with Italy's ALA Group

<p>Chennai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Thursday entered into a partnership with Italy’s ALA Group to build an aerospace and defence supply chain platform in India with an initial investment of two million euros. Chennai-based TVS SCS will hold 51 per cent stake in the joint venture while the remaining will be held by ALA. </p> <p>R Dinesh, Executive Chairman, TVS SCS, says the new joint venture is targeting revenues about Rs 2,000 crore in the next three to five years as the defence and aerospace supply chain sector is worth about USD 12 billion in India. </p>.Maruti Suzuki unveils India’s first flex-fuel car.<p>The JV announcement has come months after the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year.</p> <p>The JV will initially focus on opportunities in India, while TVS SCS and ALA will continue to evaluate opportunities to support aerospace and defence supply-chain requirements across select international markets over time, Dinesh added. </p> <p>Vittorio Genna, Vice President and Co-Founder, ALA Group, said India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aerospace and defence markets, driven by increasing defence modernisation.</p> <p>ALA Group as a specialised aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator, supporting leading OEMs, MROs and defence programmes across Europe, North America and selected international markets. </p>