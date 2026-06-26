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Uber India & South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh steps down

Singh is moving on from the company nearly a month after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited India.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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