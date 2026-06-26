Uber India & South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh steps down

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uber">Uber</a> India & South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh has stepped down after nearly 11 years with the company. He is moving on from Uber for another leadership opportunity.</p><p>An Uber spokesperson said, "India is one of Uber’s most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth. The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years. We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber - we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India.”</p>.German service Delivery Hero confirms takeover offer from Uber.<p>Singh joined the ride-hailing company in 2015 from McKinsey & Company, where he served as an Associate Partner. He joined Uber as a head of strategy, and became director, head of cities and growth in 2018. Singh became President of India and South Asia in June 2020.</p><p>He is moving on from the company nearly a month after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited India. During his visit, Khosrowshahi met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani to build on its existing partnership with the group.</p>.Prabhjeet Singh appointed as Uber India and South Asia President.<p>"As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale - from India, for the world," the CEO had posted on X.</p>.<p>In February, Uber invested nearly Rs 3,000 crore into its Indian subsidiary to take on the competition from Rapido.</p>