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Uber launches 'record my ride', ambulance assistance feature

In a bid to strengthen emergency response, Uber has teamed up with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to integrate Ambulance Assistance directly within its platform.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 17:02 IST
Business NewsUberambulanceride-hailing services

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