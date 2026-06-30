Uber launches 'record my ride', ambulance assistance feature

<p>New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday announced new safety features, including 'Record My Ride' that enables drivers to record encrypted in-cab video within the Uber app during trips using their own phones.</p>.<p>Further, in a bid to strengthen emergency response, Uber has teamed up with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to integrate Ambulance Assistance directly within its platform.</p>.<p>The new launches build on Uber's focus on safety innovation in recent years, with features such as Audio Recording, Women Rider Preference, Helmet Selfie Verification and Seatbelt Reminders, alongside a suite of other technology-led and human interventions geared to improve safety and accountability on every trip, Uber said.</p>.Uber's outgoing head Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as India MD in September.<p>The 'Record My Ride' feature allows drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video using their own phones within the Uber app if they feel unsafe during a trip.</p>.<p>"The recording remains compliant with applicable laws, encrypted, meaning neither the driver nor Uber can access them and is only accessible if the driver chooses to submit it as part of a safety report, ensuring strong privacy protections," it said.</p>.<p>Uber has also introduced Ambulance Assistance to help riders and drivers quickly seek medical support in case of an accident during a trip, on the platform. The feature is available through Uber's existing 24x7 Safety Line, the release added. </p>