Uber to offer Seine cruises, day trips in Paris during Olympics rush

Uber Technologies unveiled a raft of measures on Wednesday, including a tie-up to offer cruises on the Seine river as it looks to meet explosive demand stemming from the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

The ride-hailing platform will offer its "Uber Cruises" free of charge from July 12 to August 3, and customers can also book a day trip that includes a champagne tasting through its "Uber Bubbles" launch.

Uber also plans to make a "significant" investment in driver incentives and discounts for riders. The company did not disclose the amount it is investing in these initiatives.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

More than 15 million visitors are expected to arrive in Paris this summer—a 30 per cent increase from previous years, straining public transport networks, the company said.

It expects a record 40,000 drivers to provide rides on its platform during the Olympics.