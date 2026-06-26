Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Uber's outgoing head Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as India MD in September

The appointment is part of OpenAI's continued investment in India and the country is the company's one of the top priority markets.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 17:16 IST
Business NewsIndiaUberOpenAIcompaniesmanaging director

Follow us on :

Follow Us