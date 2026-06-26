Uber's outgoing head Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as India MD in September

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uber">Uber</a> India and South Asia's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/uber-india-south-asia-president-prabhjeet-singh-steps-down-4053510">outgoing President Prabhjeet Singh</a> will join OpenAI as its India Managing Director in September. He will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for APAC.</p><p>Singh will be OpenAI’s most senior leader in India, with responsibility for its performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations.</p>.German service Delivery Hero confirms takeover offer from Uber.<p>OpenAI has confirmed the development to DH and said his focus will include building partnerships and supporting the country's wider AI ecosystem, while helping more consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI.</p><p>The appointment is part of OpenAI's continued investment in India and the country is the company's one of the top priority markets.</p><p>Singh most recently served as President of Uber India and South Asia, where he led its mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He stepped down after close to 11 years with the ride-hailing company. </p><p>An Uber spokesperson said, "India is one of Uber’s most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth. The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years. We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber - we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India.”</p>.Uber partners with Adani Group to set up data centre in India .<p>Singh joined the ride-hailing company in 2015 from McKinsey & Company, where he served as an Associate Partner. He joined Uber as a head of strategy, and became director, head of cities and growth in 2018. Singh became President of India and South Asia in June 2020.</p><p>He is moving on from the company nearly a month after Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited India. </p>