Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to hire 4.8K personnel in FY24

The company plans to open a 100 new branches this fiscal, 30% of which will be in the southern states, including 11 in Karnataka. Three of these will be in Andhra Pradesh, where it is entering for the first time. Apart from the southern states, USFB has substantial presence in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Andhra branches will focus on growing the company’s affordable housing and micro, small and medium enterprises segments, Davis said.