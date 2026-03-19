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UK confers Knighthood on Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The honour was conferred on Chandrasekaran by Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, on behalf of the British King Charles III.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:29 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnited KingdomTata Group

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