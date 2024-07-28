UltraTech Cement acquires 32.72% stake in India Cements

Chennai: UltraTech Cement Ltd, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, on Sunday announced that it has acquired 32.72 per cent equity stake of the promoters and their associates in India Cements Limited owned by industrialist N Srinivasan.
The fresh purchase is in addition to UltraTech’s initial acquisition of a 22.7 per cent stake in India Cements in June.
“Post this financial investment, the promoter group approached us as they wanted to sell their holding in the company, and we found it appropriate to acquire their stake in the company,” UltraTech Cement said in a filing before the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday.
UltraTech said the Board of Directors of the company approved the purchase of 32.72 per cent equity stake at Rs 390 per share as against Rs 268 per share in June. The shares are held by Srinivasan, who headed BCCI several times, his wife Chitra Srinivasan, daughter Rupa Gurunath and S K Asokh Baalaje.
“Post signing of SPA and obtaining regulatory approvals, UltraTech will pay Rs 3,954 crores at Rs. 390 per share for buying 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements from the promoters and their associates. This will trigger a mandatory open offer, at Rs 390 per share. The Open Offer will be done subsequently after obtaining all regulatory approvals,” the company added.
India Cements has a total capacity of 14.45 mtpa of grey cement. Of this, 12.95 mtpa is in the South (particularly Tamil Nadu) and 1.5 mtpa is in Rajasthan.
The company sells cements under three brands – Shankar, Coromandel, and Raasi which have several variants. The N Srinivasan-promoted company has nine plants across India with four in Tamil Nadu, two each in Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana and one in Rajasthan.
The acquisition will help UltraTech cement’s only integrated unit in Tamil Nadu in Reddipalayam, which has paucity of limestone with limited lifecycle availability.
"The India Cements opportunity is an exciting one as it enables UltraTech to serve the Southern markets more effectively and also accelerates our path to 200+ MTPA capacity,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said.
UltraTech Cement's investments over the years, both organic and inorganic, have been designed to propel India to become a building solutions champion globally, Birla said, adding that every investment in a core sector like cement accelerates economic activity and drives progress.
Published 28 July 2024, 08:15 IST