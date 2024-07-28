UltraTech Cement acquires 32.72% stake in India Cements

Chennai: UltraTech Cement Ltd, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, on Sunday announced that it has acquired 32.72 per cent equity stake of the promoters and their associates in India Cements Limited owned by industrialist N Srinivasan.

The fresh purchase is in addition to UltraTech’s initial acquisition of a 22.7 per cent stake in India Cements in June.

“Post this financial investment, the promoter group approached us as they wanted to sell their holding in the company, and we found it appropriate to acquire their stake in the company,” UltraTech Cement said in a filing before the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday.

UltraTech said the Board of Directors of the company approved the purchase of 32.72 per cent equity stake at Rs 390 per share as against Rs 268 per share in June. The shares are held by Srinivasan, who headed BCCI several times, his wife Chitra Srinivasan, daughter Rupa Gurunath and S K Asokh Baalaje.