<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler major Ultraviolette Automotive on Friday revealed its proposed five-year investment plan aimed at significantly expanding its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka. </p><p>The phased programme includes expansion of the existing capacity and manufacturing at the current facility, with a proposed investment of Rs 200 crore, and the establishment of a new production plant in the state, with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh units.</p><p>“This strategic expansion underscores Ultraviolette’s long-term commitment to Karnataka and reinforces its vision to accelerate India’s fast-evolving e-mobility sector,” the company said in a statement.</p><p>In line with its growth vision, Ultraviolette signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government on the sidelines of the ‘Invest Karnataka’ Conclave’ in Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru to get additional flights to Navi Mumbai airport.<p>“Karnataka has been central to Ultraviolette’s vision of ‘Making in India for the World’. This proposed manufacturing expansion reflects our confidence in the state’s forward-looking EV ecosystem, talent, and policy support. The combination of infrastructure readiness, proactive governance, and long-term incentive visibility creates a strong foundation for Ultraviolette’s next phase of growth,” Ultraviolette CEO and Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said.</p><p>Today, Ultraviolette’s product portfolio offers performance motorcycles - F77 and X-47 Crossover, while the company operates over 40 experience centres across major Indian cities, and aims to be present across 100 cities by 2026-end.</p><p>Beyond India, Ultraviolette is present in 12 European countries, making it India’s first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to enter Europe, with plans to further scale across Asia and Latin America. </p>