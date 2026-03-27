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Ultraviolette Automotive announces five-year investment plan to expand manufacturing base in Karnataka

In line with its growth vision, Ultraviolette signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government on the sidelines of the ‘Invest Karnataka’ Conclave’ in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:22 IST
Business NewsKarnatakaManufacturingcompaniesUltraviolette Automotive

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