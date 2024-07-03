Unaware of US investor’s link to Hindenburg: Kotak

Bengaluru: Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday, said that Hindenburg Research has never been a client of the bank or its K India Opportunities Fund (KIOF), and that it was never aware that the American research and short selling firm was partners with any of the investors in the fund.

This comes after explosive revelations in the early hours of the day by Hindenburg that Kotak created and oversaw an offshore fund used, known as Kingdon Capital, to profit from a plunge in Adani shares that followed a damning Hindenburg report in January 2023.

The latest report by Hindenburg was in response to a show-cause notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which the US firm termed as attempted intimidation, and asked why the market regulator did not name Kotak. Shares of Kotak Bank closed 2.16% down on the Bombay Stock Exchange, its market cap declining by Rs 7,777 crore.

While the January 2023 report led to a $153 billion loss of market value of Adani Group companies, Hindenburg said on early Tuesday that it itself made only $4.1 million from ‘one investor relationship’ and a $31,000 profit from its own shorting of Adani US bonds. That investor was Kingdon.