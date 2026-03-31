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Unilever, McCormick near deal to create $60 billion food business

Unilever to receive $15.7 billion in cash from potential deal. An agreement could be concluded on Tuesday, ​company says.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:41 IST
Hindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever LimitedUnilever

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