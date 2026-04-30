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Unilever's India unit hikes prices, cuts costs to offset war-led strain; Q4 profit up

Material cost inflation at 8%-10%, price hikes at 2%-5%, ​CFO says. Hindustan Unilever cuts pack sizes in certain products, raises prices in some
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
FMCGHindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever LimitedUnilever

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