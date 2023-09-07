United Breweries appoints Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO

On Gupta's appointment, Jacco van der Linden, Regional President APAC of Heineken and a member of the UBL board, said: "We recognise his resilience in building businesses and brands at a fast pace and in a complex environment. He brings solid global experience deeply rooted in India and has had substantial success in commercial and complex companies in traditional and digital environments.”

Headquartered at Bengaluru, UBL is the largest beer manufacturer in India. Its portfolio comprises brands such as Kingfisher, Heineken, Amstel, and Kingfisher Premium Water, Kingfisher Soda.