UPS opens first India Technology Centre in Chennai; to invest $15-20 million

Global shipping and logistics firm, United Parcel Service (UPS), on Monday opened its first India Technology Centre in Chennai and will invest $15 to $20 million in India to provide jobs for 1,000 people by 2025.
The centre, which is spread over an area of 51,000 square feet, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who declared that global firms like UPS investing in Tamil Nadu is a “good sign” for the investment climate.
The India Technology Centre, which will complement UPS’ existing technology teams in the US, and Europe, has a current strength of 100 which will go up to 350 by the end of this year and 1,000 by 2025. Dr Subramani Ramakrishnan, Vice-President, UPS India Technology Centre, told DH that the company will ensure 30 per cent of its workforce is women by 2025. “It is already 22 per cent,” he added.
Stalin also handed over internship orders for five students who were upskilled under Naan Mudhalvan, a skill development programmee launched by the Tamil Nadu government. These interns will work for UPS’ India Technology Centre.
“We will be looking beyond Chennai to employ people for this centre. We will provide opportunities to people across the state to work here. From a technology perspective, future technologies are going to come from this Center in, and this is going to be one of the big hubs for (UPS),” he said.
Bala Subramanian, Executive Vice-President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer, UPS, told DH that the company will invest $15 to $20 million in India by 2025. “We are looking for people who can actually work on engineering, logistics technologies, and advanced capabilities like automation, robotics, and generative AI. When you look at the talent we need, India is a natural fit,” he added.
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Raaja said UPS’ India Technology Centre in Chennai is yet another example of how the youth of Tamil Nadu are now getting more access to global high-quality jobs with long-term career growth possibilities.
“What was especially heartening to see was youngsters having benefited from the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme and getting their offer letters from the CM today,” Raaja said, adding that the Centre is a testament to Tamil Nadu's highly educated and skilled workforce and thriving tech ecosystem.