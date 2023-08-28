UPS opens first India Technology Centre in Chennai; to invest $15-20 million

The India Technology Centre, which will complement UPS’ existing technology teams in the US, and Europe, has a current strength of 100 which will go up to 350 by the end of this year and 1,000 by 2025. Dr Subramani Ramakrishnan, Vice-President, UPS India Technology Centre, told DH that the company will ensure 30 per cent of its workforce is women by 2025. “It is already 22 per cent,” he added.

Stalin also handed over internship orders for five students who were upskilled under Naan Mudhalvan, a skill development programmee launched by the Tamil Nadu government. These interns will work for UPS’ India Technology Centre.

“We will be looking beyond Chennai to employ people for this centre. We will provide opportunities to people across the state to work here. From a technology perspective, future technologies are going to come from this Center in, and this is going to be one of the big hubs for (UPS),” he said.