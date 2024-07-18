US Ambassador visits Adani's Khavda project site

Group chairman Gautam Adani replied by posting a picture with Garcetti and thanking him for the visit. "Grateful to @USAmbIndia for his visit to Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port. Invaluable insights on geopolitics, energy transition and India-US relations in an open and candid Q&A with Adanians. Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi, to playing cricket to speaking in Hindi and eating chole bhature every day!"

The visit and making it public is being seen as a sign of confidence the US government has in India's largest infrastructure conglomerate.