US class action settlements flooded with fraudulent claims by scammers

“Criminals targeted the claims process in this case using sophisticated methods to generate large numbers of fraudulent claims,” Artsana’s attorneys told the federal court in Manhattan.

The court sided with Artsana and put the settlement on hold, telling lawyers to return after they had sorted out the fraud issue. The case is still pending, so no claims have been paid, records show.

Fraudulent claims have exploded in the last year, siphoning money out of settlements and threatening the class action system itself, said lawyers and claims administrators interviewed by Reuters.

More than 80 million claims submitted in 2023 showed "significant" signs of fraud, up more than 19,000 per cent since 2021, according to a report expected to be released on Thursday by digital payment processor Digital Disbursements, which works with class action claims administrators.