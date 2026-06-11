Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

US drug regulator issues import alert for drugs made at a Dabur India plant

The ‌action was taken ​after the FDA inspected the factory and flagged data integrity and maintenance lapses.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 17:09 IST
United StatesBusiness NewscompaniesDabur

Follow us on :

Follow Us