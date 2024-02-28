US drugmaker Eli Lilly could launch obesity & diabetes drugs in India by next year, says CEO David Ricks

Hyderabad: US drugmaker Eli Lilly expects to launch Mounjaro, its blockbuster diabetes drug and a wildly popular obesity treatment, in India as early as next year, CEO David Ricks told Reuters on Wednesday.

The market opportunity is huge in the world's most populous country, which has high obesity rates, especially among women, and the second-highest number of people with type-2 diabetes globally.

Indian drugmakers are making their own versions of such drugs, while illegal versions are also sold online.