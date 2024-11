US indictment linked to one Adani Green contract: Company CFO

The Adani group found itself in fresh trouble after a court in New York, on November 21, Thursday, indicted Gautam Adani and other senior executives on charges brought by US prosecutors, alleging that the billionaire was part of an elaborate scheme to pay bribes worth $265 million (Rs 2,029 crore) to Indian officials in various states to bag favourable terms for solar power contracts.