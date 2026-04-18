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US judge rejects Bayer bid to block Johnson & Johnson prostate cancer drug claims

Johnson & Johnson, in a statement, called the decision "a win for scientific exchange and a strong win for patients.... "
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:23 IST
healthCancerJohnson & Johnson

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