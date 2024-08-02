US launches Nvidia antitrust probe after rivals' complaints: Report

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Nvidia after complaints from competitors that it may have abused its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence, The Information reported on Thursday.

DOJ investigators are looking at whether Nvidia pressured cloud providers to buy multiple Nvidia products, the report said, citing people involved in the discussions.

The investigation is also looking into whether Nvidia charges its customers a higher price for networking gear if the customer wants to buy AI chips from rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, the report added.

Nvidia commands roughly 80 per cent of the AI chip market.