<p>The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it has closed its investigation into Tesla's so-called "actually smart summon" feature that allows users to remotely move vehicles over short distances in parking areas using a smartphone app while maintaining continuous supervision.</p><p>The agency concluded that the feature, deployed in about 2.59 million vehicles, was linked primarily to low-speed incidents resulting in minor property damage, with no reported injuries or fatalities.</p><p>Regulators said the low frequency and severity of incidents, along with the implemented fixes, did not warrant further action at this time.</p><p>Tesla addressed the identified issues through a series of over-the-air software updates aimed at improving obstacle detection and camera visibility.</p><p>The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>