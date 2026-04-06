Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

US regulator ends probe into Tesla's 'actually smart summon' feature after software fixes

Regulators ‌said the low frequency ‌and severity of ‌incidents, along with the implemented fixes, did not warrant further action at ⁠this ⁠time.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 09:44 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us