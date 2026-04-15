UST partners Evaaya to launch GCC solution

<p>Bengaluru: UST, a provider of AI and technology transformation solutions, has joined hands with Global Capability Center (GCC) advisory firm Evaaya to launch UST Nimbus, a design-led operating model that enables Global Capability Centers to move beyond execution and become Global Value Organisations. Under UST Nimbus, GCCs are designed from day one to drive innovation, digital transformation, and measurable business outcomes.</p>.<p>The launch of UST Nimbus comes as GCCs (Global Capability Centers) continue to evolve from cost-efficiency models into enterprise innovation hubs, meaning that organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce costs while accelerating innovation and retaining control of talent and intellectual property. This new offering meets these needs by complementing UST’s strengths.</p>