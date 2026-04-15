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UST partners Evaaya to launch GCC solution

Under UST Nimbus, GCCs are designed from day one to drive innovation, digital transformation, and measurable business outcomes.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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