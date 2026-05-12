Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Vanguard targets doubling European assets to $1 trillion by 2030

US-based investment giant is eyeing faster expansion overseas. To ​expand European ETF range by at least a third, Cyber risk 'keeps all of us up at night', says Europe head.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 08:06 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us