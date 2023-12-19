Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via NCDs

"The duly authorised Committee of Directors at its meeting held today...considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 3,40,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 3,400 crore in one or more tranche(s)," the company said in a stock exchange filing.