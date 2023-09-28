Vedanta Ltd preparing to demerge sprawling operations

Shares in Vedanta Ltd. have fallen by more than a fifth in Mumbai over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about 777 billion Indian rupees ($9.3 billion).

The move to de-merge could also help Vedanta Ltd.’s parent, Vedanta Resources, manage its debt load, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Vedanta Resources will remain the holding company for the new units, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the structure or timing of the de-merger have been made, they said.

Representatives for Vedanta Ltd. and Vedanta Resources didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.