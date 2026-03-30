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Vedanta moves Supreme Court over proposed takeover of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd by Adani Enterprise

The plea contended Vedanta was the highest bidder for JAL all through, but the lenders had rejected its plan by taking recourse to and incorrect criteria for evaluation of resolution plans.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:25 IST
Business NewsSupreme CourtAdani EnterprisesVedanta Group

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