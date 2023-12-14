Vedanta secures $1.25 bn for debt refinancing; S&P downgrades rating

On the new $1.25 billion credit facility, the rating agency said it did not regard attributes of the transaction -- such as higher coupons on the August 2024 bond and March 2025 bonds, and certain additional structural enhancements on the bonds -- as providing adequate offsetting compensation for the extension of the maturities. "This is because the transaction also gives priority to the sizable cash flow and proceeds from asset sales to a new $1.25 billion private credit facility over the other creditors."

"As part of the transaction, the private credit facility will have priority access to brand fee payments by subsidiary Vedanta Ltd to Vedanta Resources."