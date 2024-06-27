Vedanta to financially support transgender employees for higher education

New Delhi: Globally diversified natural resources company Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced a policy that will provide financial support to its transgender employees for higher education.

The policy entails financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh for professional education and is geared towards transgender individuals who have been associated with Vedanta for at least 18 months, the company said in a statement.

"It gives me immense joy to announce our financial support policy for higher education, which reflects our commitment to empowering our transgender employees.