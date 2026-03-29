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Vedanta to split into five companies next month: Report

After ⁠the demerger, the company will operate as Vedanta Limited, housing its base metals business.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 02:51 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 02:51 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsvedanta

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