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Vembu Tech plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Indian market

Given the present conflict in West Asia that has impacted data centre infrastructure, Vembu said they have received a few requests from the region about backup.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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