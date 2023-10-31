Vistara plans new routes after inaugural Hong Kong flight

By Danny Lee

Vistara plans to launch a handful of new routes next quarter as it approaches the end of its time as a standalone Indian airline, Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

The full-service carrier will deploy new aircraft that are pending delivery for mostly international routes, Kannan said at an event to mark the introduction of Vistara’s daily Delhi-Hong Kong service Monday. The inaugural flight was more than 90 per cent full and demand looks very strong throughout November, he said.

“We will continue to expand internationally and we feel that demand will continue to grow,” Kannan told reporters in Hong Kong. “There will be two or three more new routes coming through in the first quarter of next year,” he said separately.