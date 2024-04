Vodafone Idea on Tuesday approved offer price of Rs 11 per equity share for Rs 18,000-crore FPO, as per the Company filing.

This comes after the debt-saddled telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd raised Rs 18,000 crore in India's largest ever follow-on offering (FPO) as the issue got subscribed nearly seven times after institutional investors poured in money, stock exchange data showed.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)