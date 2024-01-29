Vodafone Idea's Q3 losses narrow to Rs 6,986 crore

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, said: "We are pleased to report highest EBITDA of Rs 21.4 billion in last 11 quarters. In line with the evolving industry landscape and changing customer needs, we have revamped our offerings as well as focusing on our execution to effectively compete in the market."

As a result, the company has been able to grow its 4G subscribers and ARPUs consecutively for the last 10 quarters.