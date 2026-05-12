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Vodafone starts a 'new chapter' forecasting stronger growth

The company said it expected core earnings to rise to ⁠between 11.9 billion ‌euros and 12.2 billion euros this year.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:49 IST

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