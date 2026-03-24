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Voice is the next interface for commerce: Meesho CTO Sanjeev Kumar

The assistant understands user intent, asks follow-up questions, surfaces relevant products, and guides users through key steps in the purchase journey.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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