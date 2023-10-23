Wagh Bakri scion, Parag Desai, passes at 49 after attack by stray dogs

Parag Desai, the scion of Wagh Bakri Tea Group , passed away on Sunday at the age of 49. His demise comes days after the top executive was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence.

Desai reportedly sustained severe injuries while trying to ward off the strays that attacked him on October 15.

It was only after a security guard alerted the other family members about the incident that he was rushed to Shelby Hospital. Reportedly, Desai was transferred to the Zydus Hospital after a day of observation at Shelby, to undergo a surgical procedure.

However, he succumbed after a brain haemorrhage which occurred during the course of treatment on Sunday.