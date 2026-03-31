Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

War shock? Chip industry faces Helium scare — But there’s a twist

The companies are also paying ⁠premiums to secure inventory, mainly from top producer the United States.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 07:31 IST
South KoreaSamsungChipHelium

Follow us on :

Follow Us