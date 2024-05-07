Warren Buffett says India holds ‘unexplored’ opportunities for future Berkshire leaders

By Preeti Singh

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said there are “loads of opportunities” in India, but he’s leaving them to future management.

At Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual meeting, the legendary chairman noted that his firm could find “unexplored or unattended” areas to invest in the country, which has one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“The question is do we have any advantage, in either insights into those businesses or contacts that will make possible some transaction that parties in India would particularly want us to participate,” Buffett said.

He added that Berkshire is now known around the world and that its experience investing in Japanese markets has been “fascinating.”